The cry launched by Charles Leclerc, unaware of being connected via radio, said much more than many words. On lap eighteen of the French Grand Prix, the road to the 2022 drivers’ world title turned sharply and unexpectedly in the direction of Verstappen-Red Bull.

There are mistakes and errors, and the one committed today by the Monegasque is one that will be remembered for a long time, for many and different reasons. The first, of course, is related to the moment. After having contained Verstappen’s assault ‘armed’ with DRS for twelve laps, Leclerc took a slight but precious margin over his opponent, to the point of forcing him to anticipate the pit stop a bit to switch from medium to hard tires.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, is about to crash in Le Beausset Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

When attention was focused on whether or not to see an undercut from Red Bull number 1, the roar of the (large) Paul Ricard audience announced that Leclerc’s Ferrari was standing against the barriers at ‘Le Beausset’.

The Scuderia’s 2022 World Championship is confirmed as being beautiful and tormented, despite a technical potential that even in France seemed to be (slightly) superior to Red Bull. It is a mocking scenario, because when the technical package seems to have reached excellent levels, thanks to a good development work, the one who has been the glue of the team on several occasions, namely Leclerc, was missing.

The problem is that Ferrari had previously played its bonuses (two stops for technical reasons, two races in which strategy did not play in Leclerc’s favor) and Charles’s mistake came at a time when the ranking situation was already precarious, and for this reason the zero of Paul Ricard weighs like a boulder.

“I can’t make these mistakes, if we lose the championship by 35 points it will be my responsibility”. Leclerc, as always very frank and self-critical on these occasions, has x-rayed everything with a quick arithmetic calculation, adding the points lost today to Paul Ricard with those left on the street in Imola.

In other seasons there would have been a direct confrontation with the opponents, and perhaps it would have emerged that in the end even the top riders had made a mistake or two. The problem is that Verstappen is raising the bar a lot, and after twelve races in his personal table the item ‘lost points’ shows an indisputable ‘zero’. There is not only the passive of sixty-three points to make us believe that today the world championship is strongly addressed to the Paul Ricard, but also that passive is an active for Verstappen.

Leclerc was betrayed by himself in a particular moment, in which he no longer had Verstappen behind him and a free track in front of him. The team had just informed him that he would have to extend his stint, and a fight began with the clock indicating the margin over Max, who was back on track after the pit stop. And sometimes struggling with numbers on a display can be more stressful than an opponent within inches, as exactly happened today.

There is a lot of regret for Ferrari, because the F1-75 (with a new fund on its debut) has been confirmed as a winner. The first aspect that impressed was Leclerc’s defense on Verstappen, as well as the tire management, confirmed first by the decision to extend the stint with Charles and then by Sainz’s race. Carlos’ race was beautiful and eye-catching, and had its turning point just as Leclerc ran into the barriers, triggering the next safety car.

At first, the entry of the service car on the track seemed a help for Sainz, because it allowed him to close the more than twenty seconds gap he had with the group made up of Hamilton, Perez and Russell. But the moment in which the safety car entered the track (lap 18) was perfect for those who had started on soft tires (all in the top-10) and very early for those who, like Carlos, had started with hard tires.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

The Spaniard’s race at that point became two-stop, and although in the final stages it seemed almost possible for Sainz to aim for the checkered flag, the call for the second pit came.

A necessary stop, because there were no references on tire grip, and Sainz would have run the risk of seeing his comeback vanish due to a tire failure in the last few laps. Considering also Leclerc’s mistake, there was no need to take the risk of leaving Paul Ricard with zero points.

Evaluating a posteriori, the five-second penalty that Sainz had to serve for the safe release in the restart after the first pit-stop was irrelevant on the final result, given that Carlos finished in fifth position at eleven seconds behind Red Bull. Perez.