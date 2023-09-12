Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Our national team achieved a historic victory, when it defeated Costa Rica, led by the “veteran” goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 4-1, in the “international experience”, at the conclusion of the “White” external camp in the Croatian capital, Zagreb. The “quartet”, Yahya Al-Ghassani, scored “two goals” in two minutes. 15 and 53, Caio Canedo in the 23rd minute, Ali Salmeen with a missile shot in the 38th minute, while Julio Cassanti scored Costa Rica’s goal in the 64th minute. The match was fast and strong between the two teams, and the period of “feeling the pulse” did not pass without the “Whites” taking control of the course of the game. After imposing his style and preventing Costa Rica from freedom of movement, he applied pressure on the ball carrier and quickly moved it between the playing lines.

The first goal came in the 16th minute, through Yahya Al-Ghassani, who formed a more dangerous left front, exchanging with Caio Canedo and Ali Saleh, where he received a “magic” pass, drove into the area, evaded the defense, and shot past Keylor Navas.

Our team continued its “agile” performance, and Caio Canedo doubled the lead, with a goal from a wonderful tactical set, which witnessed a state of technical harmony between the midfielders and the attack, through a ball that Lima passed to Ali Saleh inside the area, and the latter returned it to Caio, who was positioned at the appropriate time and place, to shoot powerfully in the box. Costa Rica’s goal, and Lima tried to make an attack from deep, which ended with a powerful shot that was saved by Navas.

It was not long before our team excelled, until Ali Salmeen increased the score with a third goal from a missile shot from the edge of the area, which reached the far right corner of Keylor Navas, bringing the team’s score to three goals, ending the first half.

In the second half, our team continued its control for almost the first half of the half, and Yahya Al-Ghassani completed the “four” with an individual skill goal, when he evaded the defense and placed it to the left of Navas, and the Costa Rican team tried to make some changes in the lineup, which resulted in the goal of “saving face.” » scored by Julio Cassante in the 64th minute.

Paulo Pinto pushed some elements to check on their technical ability, as he included Majed Rashid, Hazem Mohammed, and Mohammed Jumaa instead of Yahya Nader, Fabio Lima, and Ali Saleh.

Overall, Al-Abyad gave a strong and distinguished performance, able to restore confidence and reveal the imprint of the Portuguese Pinto, who succeeded in the first “international friendly” with the national team.

The team’s delegation returns to the country on Wednesday morning via Dubai Airport, after the end of the external camp in Croatia, which the “Whites” concluded with a landslide and historic victory in their first meeting with Costa Rica.