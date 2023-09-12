Aryel Fernandesi Aryel Fernandes https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/aryel-fernandes/ 09/12/2023 – 14:38

Apple announced, this Tuesday, the 12th, its latest line of smartwatches. The Apple Watch 9 brings a new motion control feature called “Double Tap”. The launch took place during the Apple Event Wonderlust, the brand’s traditional annual conference.

The update focused on the watch’s internal components, mainly on the new S9 chip processor based on A15 technology. According to the company, the improved performance of the Apple Watch Series 9 will also influence the increase in battery life.

The company also released a new pink color for the aluminum version of the Series 9, a fabric strap and magnetic buckle. Additionally, as part of the Apple 2030 carbon reduction project, the company eliminated bracelets to create more environmentally friendly options.

