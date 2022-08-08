They are proving that they are inmates perfectly inserted: the words of the defense lawyers of the White Brothers of Artena

The defense attorneys of the Bianchi brothers, the two first-degree sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Willy Monteiro Duarte, told details about their clients and how they are spending their prison sentences in their respective prisons. A month ago, the two “twins” of Artena had received the sentence for what happened in Colleferro on the night of 6 September 2020.

About a month has passed since the Court of Assizes of the Court of Frosinone issued the sentence of first instance, in the case of the murder of Willy Monteiro Duarte.

The 21-year-old Cape Verdean assistant cook was kicked and punchedon the night of September 6, 2020, while trying to sedate a redhead who broke out outside the nightlife of Colleferro.

For the crime, after investigations lasted almost two years, four people were sentenced at first instance. Francesco Bellegia to 23 years of imprisonment, Mario Pincarelli 21 years of imprisonment and Marco and Gabriele Bianchi to life imprisonment.

Willy’s friends and family have proven themselves satisfied from the sentence, convinced that justice, if such penalties were to be confirmed, has run its course.

The lawyers and the families of the four defendants, on the other hand, showed everything they had disappointment. And as for the legal defenders, they have already announced that they will use the appeal.

The Bianchi brothers in prison

In addition to the prison sentences, the Judge had also ordered compensation from the defendants for the Willy’s family.

Furthermore, as regards the Bianchi brothers, who until the beginning of last July had shared the cell in the Rebibbia prison in Rome, it had been decided that they should be separated.

Gabriele remained in Rebibbia, while Marco was transferred to the Mammagialla prison in Viterbo.

The defense lawyers of Artena’s two brothers have released statements and explained how they are faring within their respective prisons.

They explained that both are behaving like inmates “perfectly inserted“. They show good behavior and neither of them has shown a brawler attitude. They have their own spaces, they cook themselves and carry out regular autonomous or group activities.