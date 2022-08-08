FinExpertiza: a record 3.12 million labor migrants came to Russia to work

3.12 million foreigners came to Russia to work in the second quarter, up a third more than last year. This is also a record for at least the last 6 years, FinExpertiza calculated based on statistics from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Lenta.ru has a study).

Half of all labor migrants (1.54 million) who entered the country had Uzbek citizenship, about a third were natives of Tajikistan (952 thousand people, or 30.5 percent).

About 40 percent of visitors stayed in Moscow and the Moscow region (1.24 million people), 385.7 thousand people registered in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region. Also, migrants are especially attracted by the Krasnodar Territory, Irkutsk and Sverdlovsk Regions. Foreigners considered the Nenets Autonomous Okrug the least suitable for work.

The minimum influx of foreign labor was recorded in the second quarter of 2020, which was primarily due to quarantine restrictions. Then only 330 thousand labor migrants came to the country, that is, five times less than in the second quarter of 2019. This year’s figure is twice as high as even pre-pandemic values. “This was influenced, first of all, by the unexpectedly strong strengthening of the ruble, as a result of which the Russian labor market became more

attractive for foreigners, because their earnings in foreign currency have grown,” explained Elena Trubnikova, President of FinExpertiza

At the same time, the shortage of workers in the Russian economy has not disappeared, she noted. Not only citizens of the former Soviet republics came to Russia to work, but also people from far abroad, including, for example, natives of Serbia (3.7 thousand people), Germany (1.7 thousand people), Italy (1.6 thousand human).

Earlier, Alexei Zubets, director of the Institute for Socio-Economic Research of the Financial University under the Government of Russia, called labor migrants poison for the Russian economy.