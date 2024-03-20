Someone had deluded themselves that the Sardinian victory would be the beginning of a renaissance of the center left and instead… The comment

Dear left, the bullshit of you won't be enough Salvini on Putin ("when the people express themselves they are always right", forgetting the word freely) to make you win the elections.

There defeat in Abruzzo and the hodgepodge in Basilicata are instead there to demonstrate that no renaissance is in sight for the center left. On the other hand, only the little elephant Ferrara, the followers of Il Fatto and the secretary of the Democratic Party Schlein are left to give credit to Conte. Then the appeal of Romano Prodi who was, in his time, the most illustrious victim of the campo largo remains a mystery. We reiterate: the center right has been governing for just over a year, has almost four more and will probably also win the next elections, at all levels.

The left must not let itself be influenced by the 5 Stars, abandon the most populist and vacuous party to its fate (along with the League, it is no coincidence that they have been allies) of our republican history. You give up short-term victories in alliance with the 5 Stars which would only be one ball and chain. Understand once and for all that winning takes time and that the only way to do so and consolidate yourself as a government alternative has two obligatory paths: one, steal vote after vote of consensus from the 5 Star Movement (which is already happening) reducing them to a meteor of Italian politics, two, move to the center bringing back an enormous electoral base which now sees in the center right greater guarantees of development and prosperity (complementary and never subordinate to rights).

Probably Schlein he is not the right ferryman, but this scenario is irreversible if the left does not want to remain irremediably marginal. Let the direction of the PD take inspiration from Meloni who led a party from 5 to 30%, the voters are more fluid than their leaders. Some predictions: at the European Championships the PD it will go well but not enough, the 5 Stars will collapse and become even more unmanageable, the right will toast by moving to the center (more Forza Italia and less Lega), Calenda and Renzi irrelevant numerically but the only ones still able to say something non-trivial about the contents .