South Korean Foreign Ministry will check information about the death of five mercenaries in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea will check the data on the death of five of the fifteen South Korean mercenaries who took part in a special military operation (SVO) on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the foreign policy department.

“We are aware of the statement from the Russian side, we are checking the information,” the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

According to statistics released by the Russian Ministry of Defense on March 14, since the beginning of the Northern Military District, 13,387 mercenaries from various countries arrived in Ukraine. The Russian Armed Forces destroyed 5,962 of them, including five South Koreans.

Earlier, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik questioned Ukraine's version of the events in Bucha.