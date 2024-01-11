Paraguay will formalize with Panam Sports the application of Asunción as the venue for the Pan American Games 2027, which was withdrawn from Barranquilla last week, in a situation that unleashed a scandal in Colombia, which is now fighting to recover the event.

The announcement was made this Thursday by the president of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee (COP), Camilo Pérez López Moreira.

In a press conference with the minister of the National Secretariat of Sports of Paraguay, César Ramírez, the head of the COP assured that the president of Paraguay, Santiago Penasigned on this day “the letter of intent” to present Asunción as a candidate to host the 2027 Pan American Games.

“It is the beginning of a process that will possibly last a few months, but we are confident that Asunción can once again be a super venue for the next Pan American Games,” added López, who anticipated: “We are going with everything to achieve this campus”.

Colombia's strategy

After Panam Sports removed Barranquilla from hosting the 2027 Pan American Games due to non-compliance with obligations, the Government of President Gustavo Petro advances all the details of the strategy to recover the Games.

On January 9, a key meeting was held at Casa de Nariño to refine the points that will be put on the table for Panam Sports. Among them, Petro said that the 8 million dollars “for the granting of rights for the Pan American Games are ready.”

Petro also announced that he will travel to Chile with the aim of speaking directly with Neven Illicthe executive president of Panam Sports, the entity that organizes the sporting event.

*With information from EFE