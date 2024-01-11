Professor Lyn Jacques, Associate Director (International Research) and Director of the Center of Excellence in Smart and Sustainable Building at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: “The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) has drawn the attention of world leaders to the need to address the urgent climate crisis. Amid rising expectations and urgency, COP28 has had significant weight in determining the course of action to combat climate change. As this global event concludes, assessing whether the conference lives up to these expectations and understanding its impact on the built environment is crucial. ) a group of global leaders, policy makers and environmental experts, representing a defining moment as discussions and actions shaped the course of our global climate policy. Last December 6, marked the “Multi-level Action, Urbanization and Built Environment/Transport Day”, the day of the United Nations Climate Summit. “The Global Green Building Council, which brings together more than 75 national Green Building Councils (GBCs) and key players in the construction industry, issued a united call to political leaders. Their message emphasized the critical role of the built environment in driving climate solutions.”

Professor Lyn Jacques added: “More than 40 ministers met in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and the UN High-Level Climate Change Champion at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28). Their meeting was marked by the introduction of new initiatives aimed at advancing Climate action within cities, which includes vital sectors such as buildings, waste management, transportation, water conservation and natural resources. Among these initiatives were “Breakthroughs in Cement and Concrete” and “Breakthroughs in Buildings”, which were an integral part of the A wide range of “breakthroughs” were introduced during COP26 and COP27. At COP 28, Canada and the United Arab Emirates launched the “Cement and Concrete Breakthrough” initiative. Led by the countries, the initiative aims to enable countries to share best practices on policies and other measures. To reduce carbon emissions in the cement and concrete industries.

She continued: “These initiatives help mobilize government support to finance critical solutions to promote healthier, more sustainable, and more equitable human settlements. The scope of the announcements extended across various sectors, to include buildings, waste management systems, urban water resilience, and the restoration of urban landscapes. This call was accompanied by a message open and supported by a comprehensive policy brief. The letter sets out the urgent regulatory outcomes needed to drive action and harness the sector's enormous potential. It aligns with the 'Breakthrough Buildings', a formal declaration endorsed by more than 25 countries within the broader Global Initiative for the Breakthrough Agenda. Together these initiatives call for the creation of ' “Near-zero emission and resilient buildings” as standard by 2030.

Professor Lynn Jacques stressed that commitments to reducing carbon emissions, transitioning to cleaner energy sources, and promoting sustainability practices directly impact urban development and construction. Architects, engineers and developers face increasing pressure to embrace sustainable design principles and construction methods. Demand will rise for net-zero buildings, capable of generating energy or offsetting their emissions. This transformation requires innovations in building materials, technology and practices. Furthermore, more regulations and standards are likely to emerge, impacting building codes and certification systems. Green certifications such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) may become more stringent, pushing the industry toward higher sustainability standards.

She noted that the way forward requires cooperation on a global scale. Governments, the private sector, non-governmental organizations and local communities must combine their efforts to accelerate the transition towards sustainable development. Partnerships that promote knowledge sharing, technological innovation and financial support are critical to driving systemic change.

She noted that investing in research and development in the field of sustainable technology is of utmost importance. Progress in renewable energy, carbon capture, and smart infrastructure are equally important for achieving climate goals. Moreover, education and awareness campaigns play an important role in enhancing awareness of the importance of climate action. Collaborative research projects between academia and industry allow for the development of cutting-edge solutions and technologies that address real-world challenges. (K-BRIQ) is one of these innovations. At Heriot-Watt University, we have manufactured the world's first building block made from 90% recycled construction and demolition waste. K-BRIQ is not burned, produces one-tenth the CO2 emissions of regular clay bricks, and requires only one-tenth the energy to manufacture.

The decisions we make today regarding urban planning, building practices, and material choices have far-reaching consequences for the planet. Designing sustainable buildings, using low-carbon materials, energy-efficient technologies, and innovative construction methods, represents a huge opportunity to significantly reduce emissions. The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) provided a platform for global dialogue and commitments towards addressing the climate crisis. Although progress has been clear, the urgent need to intensify efforts cannot be denied. The built environment is at the heart of this global challenge, requiring immediate and concerted action. The outcomes of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) underscore the need for a radical transformation in urban development and building practices. It is a call for the built environment to embrace sustainability, innovation and collaboration like never before. The way forward requires unwavering commitment, bold action, and collective determination to ensure a sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.