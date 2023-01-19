You don’t have to be a lynx to realize that the vegetable milk market has grown remarkably in recent years. The sensation of seeing them everywhere, from supermarkets to bars, is supported by the data: in Spain 246 million liters were taken in 2020, which made the country the European leader in consumption per head of this type of product.

The variety of its offer raises many doubts, and to resolve them we interviewed the dietitian-nutritionist Lucia Martinezauthor of tell me what you eat and from the book Vegetarians with more science. Is it better soybean, oatmeal, rice or coconut? Is it a problem that they carry sugar, salt or sunflower oil? What about the additives or the chocolate shakes made with these milks? If you want to see their answers, watch the video above.