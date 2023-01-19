Bee’ah Recycling – the company specialized in processing and recovering materials belonging to the Bee’ah Group – signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the American University of Sharjah with the aim of cooperation and exploring prospects for establishing the first plant for recycling expired electric vehicle batteries and in the framework of preparing for the future and keeping pace with the big changes in the transport sector.

This agreement was signed at the pavilion of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure during the World Future Energy Summit, which is being held on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the capital, Abu Dhabi. The agreement with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for the Energy and Petroleum Sector, Eng. Sherif Al-Olama, and the Vice-Dean of the American University of Sharjah, responsible for academic affairs, Dr. Juan Sanchez.

According to the agreement, the electric vehicle battery recycling facility will be added to the Bee’ah Integrated Waste Management Complex of the Bee’ah Recycling Company, which currently includes 10 specialized waste treatment and material recovery facilities, which contributed to diverting 76% of the waste away from landfills in the Emirate of Sharjah. This is the highest percentage of its kind in the Middle East region.

The electric vehicle battery recycling facility will help diversify waste away from landfills in the future as batteries from electric vehicles approach the end of their life.

Khaled Al Huraimel said: By combining the expertise of Bee’ah Recycling Company in the field of material recovery, the national vision of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the advanced research of the American University of Sharjah, we will be able to formulate an ideal strategy that is ready for the future and ultimately will achieve Our efforts are to achieve a sustainable, waste-free and carbon-neutral growth of the electric vehicle market, which is in line with national, regional and global sustainability programs.

It is worth noting that the UAE has witnessed a significant increase in the number of people who are switching from owning traditional vehicles to electric cars. In a study conducted in 2022, more than 30% of people in the UAE expressed their willingness to switch to electric cars, as expectations indicate that the electric vehicle market will grow at a rate of 30% annually in the period between 2022-2028.

Zakir Al-Rabaiah emphasized working on building a strategy for waste disposal in order to support building a circular economy that includes various sectors. We also want to enhance our contributions in material recovery and recycling in the electric vehicle sector, which is a very important issue with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality in the UAE and abroad. We welcome cooperation with the Ministry of Energy. Infrastructure and the American University of Sharjah to explore the prospects of constructing a new electric vehicle battery recycling facility that will not only support the sustainable growth of the electric vehicle industry, but also help build zero-emission transportation networks.

For his part, Eng. Sharif Al-Olama said that the preparations for the future intersect with the goals of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to enhance energy and infrastructure in the country to facilitate the spread and acquisition of electric vehicles, expressing his happiness in cooperation with “Be’ah for Recycling”, which has extensive experience in the field of recycling and the American University of Sharjah, which has The track record of scientific research in order to support and consolidate sustainable transportation and cities of the future in the country, and stressed that the initiative comes in line with the national goals for sustainability while reducing harmful emissions and completely diverting waste away from landfills in a way that enhances and serves the circular economy.

Dr. Juan Sanchez said: The American University of Sharjah recognizes the importance of this huge project, which will help make electric vehicles affordable and sustainable in the long term, in addition to protecting the environment from harmful waste and providing raw materials for manufacturing batteries.

He emphasized that the American University of Sharjah continues to implement strategic sustainability work programs for the UAE and its national campaign to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, indicating that the university was one of the leading higher education institutions in the UAE and the region that makes its academic life and operations focus on sustainability.