The Paris 2024 Olympic Games ended on Sunday, with the United States taking the overall title: it tied with China on 40 gold medals, but secured first place thanks to its silver medals (44 to 27).

According to the criteria of

Colombia finished in 66th place at the Games, with three silver medals (Ángel Barajas in gymnastics and Yeison López and Mari Leivis Sánchez in weightlifting) and one bronze (Tatiana Rentería in wrestling).

From left to right: Angel Barajas, Mari Leivis Sanchez, Tatiana Renteria and Yeison Lopez. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

Each of the athletes who took to the podium at Paris 2024 received a medal designed by the French Mint. According to the olympics.com website, 5,084 pieces were manufactured, including those for the Olympics and the Paralympics, which will begin on August 28.

Each medal features a piece of iron from the original Eiffel Tower, as well as die-cut rays representing the sun. On the back, like all those of the last 20 years, the goddess Nike appears, as a symbol of the ancient games.

Complaints about the quality of the medals

Despite the special nature of the medals, several athletes have complained about the quality of them. “I don’t know, we need to improve the quality of the Olympic medals a little bit,” said skater Nyjah Huston, who won bronze in that event.

The organising committee has pledged to replace the damaged medals. “Medals are the most coveted items at the Games and the most precious to athletes. Damaged medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris,” it said.

An Olympic champion, the Danish Viktor Axelsen, repeated his gold after having won the singles in badminton in Tokyo 2020 (he had already won bronze in Rio 2016). And on his social networks, he put together the two gold medals he won to compare their quality.

“Tokyo vs Paris” was Axelsen’s only comment on the two medals. The one he won in Japan, despite being four years old, looks much brighter and the gold is more intense. The one from France is more muted.

In several responses to the post, many people pointed out that the winner in Paris looked more like bronze than gold. The controversy continues.

SPORTS

More Sports News