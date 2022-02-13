The Government, through Royal Decree 65/2022 of January 25, published on Wednesday, January 26, has revalued pensions, increasing these by 2.5% and the minimum pensions by 3%, the Minimum Vital Income (IMV ) and non-contributory. The formula contemplated in the pension reform establishes that the CPI will be taken into account to avoid the loss of purchasing power, taking the average of the twelve months prior to December 2021. This will be the case successively for the revaluation of the coming years.

Thus, in January 2021 pensions increased by 1.6%. With the application of the new revaluation decree, 0.9% must be added to this increase to reach a 2.5% increase in the pension. This deviation of 0.9% is what is going to provide pensioners with a ‘payment’ that they will receive during these first months of the year 2022, as well as the beneficiaries of minimum pensions, non-contributory pensions and the minimum vital income, whose amounts have risen by 3%. In these cases, the increase is 1.4%.

Said ‘pay’ will be collected by those pensioners who already received a pension as of December 31, 2020, but also by retirees during the year 2021 if their pension was maximum or minimum, since these amounts have been modified by that increase in pensions .

In January 2021, the maximum pension was in the amount of 2,707.49 euros. With the increase of 0.9%, it has become 2,819.18 euros, and the same will happen with the minimum pensions for retirement or disability, widowhood or orphanhood, whose amounts are as follows:

The

retirement pensioners or permanent disability of 65 years they have gone from 689.70 to 721.70 euros without a spouse, from 654.60 to 685.00 euros with a non-dependent spouse and from 851.00 to 890.50 euros with a dependent spouse.

two.

Under 65: from 645.30 to 675.20 euros without a spouse, 609.90 to 638.20 euros with a non-dependent spouse and 797.90 to 834.90 euros with a dependent spouse.

3.

great disability with dependent spouse from 1,276.50 to 1,335.80 euros, without spouse 1,034.60 to 1,082.60 euros and with non-dependent spouse from 981.90 to 1,027.50 euros.

4. The amount of

widow’s pension with family charges it goes from 797.90 to 834.90 euros; with 65 years from 689.70 to 721.70 euros; between 60 and 64 years old from 645.30 to 675.20 euros; under 60 without family responsibilities from 522.50 to 546.80 euros.

5. The

orphanhood from 210.80 to 220.70 euros; under 18 with disabilities from 414.70 to 434.00 euros.

6. The

SOVI pension it went from 441.70 to 462.20 euros.

7. The

non-contributory pension went from 402.80 to 421.40 euros

8. Those who received in 2021 the

IM V they will also receive said ‘pay’.