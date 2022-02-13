On March 5th, at the Amelia Island (Florida) auction organized by RM Sotheby’s, an extremely rare Bugatti EB110 GT Prototype will be on salewhich was also shown at the 1992 Bologna Motor Show. With a potential value of 2.2 million euros, the chassis number ZA9AB01E0NCD39012 has a very special history that deserves a mention.

Today the car is in blue, but in 1992, when it was built, it was an experimental prototype painted in dark green with a gray leather interior. With it, Romano Artioli’s Bugatti carried out various tests, also as regards the development of the engine. Chassis number 12 was also used for the promotion of the model. In December 1992 he arrived in Bologna for the Motor Show, while in February of the following year he was spotted at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.. In 1994 everything changed: the car was repainted blue, it was used for emissions tests for Switzerland and the United States. Several changes were made to the engine, injection and exhaust system, fuel tank. The chassis number was also changed, while retaining the last five digits.

By 1996 Bugatti Automobili had already ceased its operations. The liquidators decided to sell all the complete cars present in the Blue Factory, including the EB110 GT we talk about in the article. The original engine was replaced, getting it from the GT39044 chassis. On September 26, 1996 the car was registered in Italy with the number plate AM 389 LA. Later the car was bought by Dauer Racing, famous for completing the last EB110 SS with the stock left over from Campogalliano. Dauer fitted a new interior (light gray), and new color-matched plastic parts, as well as a new aluminum panel between the rear lights, with a central Bugatti logo.

Put on sale in Switzerland, the EB110 GT Prototype was kept by the same owner for 12 years, and then changed a couple of drivers able to do the ‘service’. In 2015 the car emigrated to the United States, to Chicago, with a further general inspection. Despite all these shifts, there are now only 1095 kilometers on the odometer.

