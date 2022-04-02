Not only is the title fight far from being decided, there is also tension at the bottom of the Eredivisie. At least six clubs still have to fear relegation. Who have the best papers? This is the remaining program of the tail plows.

With 30 points from 27 games, Heerenveen and Go Ahead Eagles, the numbers 11 and 12, don’t seem to have to worry anymore. But underneath it is crowded. Heracles, the number 13 with 27 points from 27 matches, is in principle the best. However, the team of departing trainer Frank Wormuth has a cunning program. Heracles plays four of the last seven matches – including the last three – against a direct competitor. That could be top or flop.

Sparta, the last opponent of Heracles, has the advantage that it still has two duels in store compared to the competition. Henk Fraser's team will play the make-up match against Fortuna on April 16, three days later the last six minutes of the canceled away game against Vitesse are on the roll. Sparta then hopes to cross the line with a 0-1 lead.

Hekkensluiter PEC Zwolle has the misfortune that it is the only tail club still playing against the two title candidates Ajax and PSV.

13. RKC (27-28, -13)

• April 10: PSV away

• April 23: PEC Zwolle-home

• May 1: FC Groningen home

• 6 May: cambuur-out

• 11 May: Heracles-home

• 15 May: AZ-out

14. Heracles (27-27, -10)

• April 2: Fortuna Sittard out

• April 10: Feyenoord home

• April 24: FC Groningen-away

• 30th of April: FC Twente away

• May 7: Willem II-out

• 11 May: RKC-out

• 15 May: Sparta-home

15. William II (28-23, -25)

• April 8: Go Ahead Eagles Out

• April 24: Vitesse home

• May 1: PSV away

• May 7: Heracles-home

• 11 May: cambuur-out

• 15 May: FC Utrecht-away

16. Fortuna Sittard (26-22, -32)

• April 3rd: Heracles-home

• Apr 9: FC Utrecht-away

• April 16: Sparta-home

• April 24: Go Ahead Eagles Home

• May 1: Feyenoord home

• May 7: FC Twente away

• 11 May: Vitesse out

• 15 May: NEC-home

17. Sparta (25-21, -18)

• April 3rd: SC Heerenveen home

• Apr 9: Ajax-out

• April 16: Fortuna Sittard out

• April 19: Speed-out*

• April 22nd: FC Twente away

• 30th of April: AZ-home

• May 7: FC Groningen-away

• 11 May: PEC Zwolle-home

• 15 May: Heracles Out

* remainder of 6 minutes, position 0-1

18. PEC Zwolle (27-20, -22)

• April 3rd: Go Ahead Eagles Home

• April 10: AZ-home

• April 23: RKC-out

• 30th of April: Ajax-out

• May 7: FC Utrecht home

• 11 May: Sparta-out

• 15 May: PSV home