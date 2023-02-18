The most important music festival in the region is about to start. Learn all the details about the expected event here.

They are back. The Viña del Mar Festival has already entered the countdown to its start after being away from the screens for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19. In addition to having the presence of well-known international artists, such as Karol G, Christina Aguilera, Tini, Fito Páez and Camilo, this year, for the first time, it will present three women in comedy shows.

When does the 2023 Viña Festival start?

The famous Chilean event will begin on Sunday, February 19, and will run until Friday, February 24. The traditional six nights of shows will be respected, which will be presented by Martín Cárcamo (Channel 13) and María Luisa Godoy (TVN).

What artists will perform at Viña 2023?

The 2023 edition of the festival will feature a large number of singers from various musical genres. Find out who the guest performers will be below:

Sunday February 19: Karol G and Paloma Mami.

Monday February 20: Tini Stoessel and Emilia Mernes.

Tuesday February 21: Alejandro Fernández and Los Jaivas.

Wednesday February 22: Fito Paéz and Rels B.

Thursday February 23: Christina Aguilera and Polimá Westcoast.

Friday February 24: Camilo and Nicki Nicole.

Where to buy tickets for the Viña del Mar Festival 2023?

Tickets for the event can be purchased at PuntoTicket and they have a wide variety of prices. Despite this, it is important to add that the tickets for the opening date were sold out within a few hours of going on sale. That day will take place the presentation of the Colombian Carol G..

On the other hand, it was also reported that tickets for the show on Thursday, February 23, were sold out. That night, Christina Aguilera will face the ‘monster’ of Quinta Vergara.

How much do Viña 2023 tickets cost?

The official ticket prices for this year are:

Box: $287,500

Preferential audience: $205,620

Premium stalls: $158,700

Golden stalls: $131,100

General audience: $103,500

Gallery: $39,675

Wheelchair; $39,675.

What channel broadcasts Viña del Mar 2023 live?

The 62nd edition of the Vina del Mar Festival It can be seen outside of Chile only by star plusstreaming service that will broadcast the event LIVE for Latin America.

When and at what time do Alejandro Fernández, Camilo and other artists perform?

According to various Chilean portals, Karol G would be inaugurating the mega-event on February 19, around 8:30 p.m. (Peruvian time). Other artists that will perform at the festival are:

Sunday February 19: Karol G, Paloma Mami, and the comedian Pamela Leiva.

Karol G, Paloma Mami, and the comedian Pamela Leiva. Monday February 20: Tini Stoessel, Emilia Mernes, and the comedian Diego Urrutia.

Tini Stoessel, Emilia Mernes, and the comedian Diego Urrutia. Tuesday February 21: Alejandro Fernández, Los Jaivas, and comedian Belén Mora.

Alejandro Fernández, Los Jaivas, and comedian Belén Mora. Wednesday February 22: Fito Paéz, Rels B, and comedian Rodrigo Villegas.

Fito Paéz, Rels B, and comedian Rodrigo Villegas. Thursday February 23: Christina Aguilera, Polimá Westcoast, and comedian Fabrizio Copano.

Christina Aguilera, Polimá Westcoast, and comedian Fabrizio Copano. Friday February 24: Camilo, Nicki Nicole, and comedian Laila Roth.

Where can I see Viña del Mar in Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Chile?

Learn about the different transmission channels where you can enjoy the Viña del Mar Festival: