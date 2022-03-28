Mexico.- The clown Brozo “exhibited” President AMLO to Ken Salazar for its strategy against violence, after the declarations of the United States ambassador about the new massacre in Michoacan.

Through his official Twitter account, Brozo, played by actor Víctor Trujillo, shared Ken Salazar’s statements about the massacre in Michoacán that left at least 20 dead, and sent a message to the US ambassador in Mexico to “show” the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The comedian asked Ken Salazar where he was when President AMLO gave the order to release Ovidio Guzmán, son of “El Chapo”, during the so-called “Culiacanazo”, or when he threatened the criminals with “accusing them with their grandmothers”.

“Oh Ken Salazar, where were you when López Obrador threatened the drug traffickers with accusing them of their grandmothers? Where were you when they released Ovid?“, said Brozo to Ken Salazar on AMLO.

The “dark clown” thus insinuated that the crisis of violence that Mexico suffers with the AMLO government is not something new, in addition to questioning the security strategy of President López Obrador, he has criticized it on countless occasions.

For his part, Ken Salazar had acknowledged that there is “a lot” of work to be done in terms of security in Mexico against cartel violence and migrant smuggling.

Without specifically mentioning the new massacre in Michoacán, the US diplomat highlighted the wave of violence suffered by the state and pointed out that the drug cartels “do not recognize political borders.”

During 2021, Mexico registered 33,308 homicides after the two most violent years in its history, this during the López Obrador government, which was also marked by 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020.

What happened in Michoacan?

During the night of Sunday, March 27, an armed commando shot and killed 19 people in a rooster arena in the municipality of Zinapécuaro, in Michoacán, although the figure later increased to 20 victims, after an injured person died while receiving care. medical.

According to the Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office, the massacre occurred around 10:30 p.m. in a building in the Las Tinajas neighborhood, near the federal highway that connects Zinapécuaro with Acámbaro, Guanajuato.

Initial investigations indicate that several men armed with assault rifles entered the site and fired on attendees, who were likely members of a rival criminal group. The lifeless bodies of 16 men and three women were left in the palenque.

Later, it was reported that an armed group, apparently the same one that perpetrated the massacre, took by force a passenger bus and a cargo van to block the federal highway that connects Michoacán and Jalisco with the city for more than an hour. of Mexico, at the height of the Zinapécuaro toll booth.

So far there have been no arrests for the massacre, which the governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Bedolla, attributed to a breach of the pact with organized crime.