Attack on Titan finally made it to the final episode of its fourth season, but unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer for it all to come to an end. We say this because chapter 87 of the anime will not be broadcast until next weekend, when it should have originally premiered.

Attack on Titan Episode 87 was intended to premiere Sunday March 27 in Japanbut due to a last minute change in the channel’s schedule, it will now be until Sunday April 3 when fans can finally enjoy this conclusion.

“The Dawn of Humanity” is the name that this new chapter will receive, and here you can take a look at its official description:

“What we saw that day. What we talked about that day. What we chose that day. That was all he wanted. Nothing changed for him.”

It is definitely a fairly vague synopsis, but obviously, its producers who save all the surprises for the chapter as such. The good thing is that it’s less than a week before its premiere, so the wait won’t be so long.

Via: comic book