Mexico.- After several celebrities joined in a campaign against the mayan train named save me from the train same that criticizes the recent change of route of what is considered one of the priority works of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Now the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), came out in defense of the 4T and questioned, “Where were the pseudo-environmentalists when the real devastation began years ago in southeastern Mexico?

Throughout more than a thousand words, Semarnat criticized the position of celebrities such as; Eugenio Derbez, Natalia Lafourcade, Arturo Islas, Kate del Castillo, Regina Blandón and others because they point out that the publications provide erroneous information.

“Given the publications that circulate on social networks, with disinformation or erroneous information, in which different people and pseudo-environmentalists make the general population believe that the Government of Mexico promotes environmental devastation in the Mexican southeast, some serious situations of the last 30 years that have indeed damaged the natural wealth of that region and that were not worthy of raising the voice of those who today boast as defenders of the environment”, mentions Semarnat in a statement.

In this sense, the federal organization for the care of the environment recalled the various problems and projects that were allowed since years before the present administration entered and have caused irreversible damage to the environment and Mexican ecosystems.

Some of the issues mentioned by Semarnat are; The indiscriminate growth of pig farms encouraged the use of agrochemicals such as glyphosate, Omission to address the growing problem of deforestation and illegal logging, Permits were granted for mining exploitation without considering the damage to the environment, planting of exotic crops such as palm of oil.

On the other hand, Semanarnat pointed out that with the beginning of the Fourth Transformation, strategies and programs have been initiated to stop and counteract practices that threaten the environment and the population.

As an example, he mentioned the Strategy against Illegal Logging, Recognition of communities that care for and preserve the environment, Not granting concessions to open-pit mining, and managing constitutional dispute appeals to protect the environment.

The text also highlights that the Government of Mexico has dedicated itself to combating the real environmental problems in the southeast of the country, while the work of the Mayan Train is to harmonize economic and social development with the conservation of natural resources, in addition to that actions are being promoted for the conservation of the territory through the expansion and creation of Natural Protected Areas.