Rand a week after the crash of a passenger plane in China, the second flight recorder was also found. “The second black box of China Eastern flight MU5735 was recovered on March 27,” the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday. The plane was on a flight between the cities of Kunming and Guangzhou on Monday when it crashed in a forested mountainous area with 132 people on board.

The cause of the accident is still unclear. The two flight data recorders from the cockpit and the rear part of the passenger cabin, which record the voices of the pilots and technical flight data, should provide information.

The machine with flight number MU5735 was en route from Kunming in Yunnan province to Guangzhou in Guangdong province. Contact with the Boeing 737 broke off near Wuzhou, according to the Chinese civil aviation authority.

Almost vertical fall

According to the flight website FlightRadar24, the machine dropped dramatically in altitude within three minutes before disappearing from the radar, falling from an altitude of 8,870 meters to an altitude of 982 meters, a difference of almost 8,000 meters. Eventually, it crashed in a mountainous area, and the impact started a fire.

Airplane crashes are rare in China. The safety precautions are strict. Most recently, in August 2010, a Henan Airlines plane crashed in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

