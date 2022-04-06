Singer sasha sokol takes over again the social networks to send a forceful message to Louis of Llanowith whom he had a relationship in his teens, and addresses the issue of grooming to raise awareness among his followers.

Throughout a conversation thread published this Tuesday by the former timbiriche on Twitter, reveals a little more about how she looked secretly from her parents with the producer, who is old enough to be his father.

Sokol maintained that her relationship with Luis de Ya No, as she calls him, was not transparent as he presumes. He explains that her parents could not do anything to end the relationship, as they did not find out about it until two years after they started dating.

“My parents found out about the relationship TWO YEARS AFTER it started. I repeat, when it started I was 14; when they found out I was approaching 16. How could they have consented to something they didn’t know existed?” she posted.

The former member of Vaselina also explained that when her parents found out about the relationship she had with the producer at such a young age, they considered the idea of ​​suing him, but the lawyers persuaded them not to do so.

“Of course my mother considered suing Luis de Llano criminally. The lawyers dissuaded her with the same arguments that inhibit so many people from defending themselves against abuse: lack of adequate legislation, stigmatization, fear, shame.”

With no way to confront the producer in court, Sokol’s mother spoke directly with him. And in an attempt to protect her daughter, he sent her to study abroad, causing her to abandon two of the artistic projects she was involved in at the time: Vaselina and Timbiriche.

However, the physical distance did not end the relationship. On the contrary, in Sasha Sokol’s new revelations about Luis de Llano, she explains how he managed to see her secretly in Boston.

But even in Boston, Luis and I continued to speak daily on the phone and he arranged several meetings behind my parents’ backs.

“How can you call “transparent” a relationship that was almost entirely hidden? I have proof of everything I say. He doesn’t, since they don’t exist,” he wrote.

Before finishing his writing, Sasha Sokol sent a strong message to the producer:

Luis: To think that you did not act in an immoral way is what is immoral. See you in court.