Qashqai it is undoubtedly one of the most popular models not only by Nissan customers, but also by all those who want to buy a new SUV. And the numbers give reason to the crossover of the Japanese house: over 3 million units sold in Europe alone, confirming how Qashqai is still considered by customers as the reference in the segment. Convinced by these favorable premises, we decided to to test the latest generation, the third, of Nissan’s benchmark SUV, putting it to the test in different driving contexts.

Before focusing on our impressions driving the Nissan Qashqai, let’s see an overview of the main innovations brought by the new generation of the model. Starting from the design, elegant and attractive at the same time, characterized by several elements that make this SUV one of a kind: think of the new 20 “alloy wheels, or the larger Nissan V-Motion grille, chromed and with a satin secondary line to emphasize its precision, or again to the full LED headlights with boomerang daytime running lights. Modernity can also be seen inside the passenger compartment, which is much more spacious thanks to the recalculation of the dimensions of the new Qashqai: the wheelbase is longer than 20mm, for an overall length increased by 35mm, while the height and width are respectively 25mm and 32mm higher.

Technologically speaking, the infotainment system stands out Nissan Connect embedded in a new 9 ″ high resolution display, with which all navigation, entertainment and setting functions can be accessed and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the latter also available wirelessly. Next to it is an all-electronic, high-definition 12.3 ″ TFT multifunction display, which can be configured for navigation, entertainment, traffic updates or vehicle information, all accessible via the new tactile controls on the steering wheel. The innovative one closes the hi-tech overview 10.8 “Head Up Displaythe largest in its class, which projects navigation, traffic or driver assistance information onto the windshield in the driver’s field of vision.

Let’s move on to engine range, promoted by Nissan in the name of electrification. In particular, the new Qashqai is driven by a 1.3 DiG-T petrol engine, available in two power levels such as 140 HP and 158 HP, combined with a 12 V mild hybrid system: we are talking about an accessible hybrid technology that makes the competitive engine in terms of power, torque, consumption and CO2 emissions level. The powertrain is combined with a 6-speed manual transmission or al new Xtronic gearbox, the latter, however, only for the 158 HP versions: the total power is delivered at 5,500 rpm, while the maximum torque of 270 Nm can already be used at 1,750 rpm on the 158 HP variants with manual or Xtronic gearbox. Finally, 2WD traction is available on both 140 and 158 HP versions, while 4WD is only available on models with 158 HP Xtronic.

And then we come to our test, which as mentioned we have carried out in different driving contexts: in fact, we tested the new Nissan Qashqai both in urban and urban areas and on long distances, having traveled the highway that connects Bologna to Milan and vice versa. The example of the Japanese SUV we tested was finished in the launch color Magnetic Blue-Black Metallic, one of the 16 shades available to customers including 11 exterior colors and five two-tone combinations. The answers provided by this crossover have always been prompt and efficient: the immediate reaction that occurs when you press the accelerator pedal increases the sensation of sportiness and agility, in the face of always guaranteed travel comfort. The subject of our test drive is the version 158 HP mild-hybrid petrol of the Japanese SUV, in combination with the Xtronic automatic transmission: consumption and performance go hand in hand on the new Qashqai, thanks also to an extremely large tank that allows you to travel long distances without the constant thought of having to stop and refuel. Driving safety also proves to be extremely up to par, thanks to the wide range of driving assistance systems available to the driver. Overall, therefore, we are talking about an SUV that for several years has confirmed itself as a leader in its segment even in practice: the third generation of Qashqai is no exception.