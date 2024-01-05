This Sunday, January 7, the 2024 Golden Globes awards ceremony will take place. The ceremony, which seeks to praise the most outstanding figures in film and TV over the last year, will take place at the exclusive hotell Beverly Hilton, located in the city of Los Angeles, and will be hosted by Amanda Seyfried and Will Ferrell. This 81st edition of the Golden Globes will be broadcast live to reach homes around the world and here we tell you how you can watch it depending on the country you are in.

Where to see the 2024 Golden Globes in Peru?

If you live in Peru, you will be able to follow the 2024 Golden Globes awards minute by minute using the TNT signal. In addition, you will be able to watch the awards gala via streaming on HBO Max. Don't forget that you can also stay up to date with all the details in La República Cine y Series. The broadcast begins at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time).

Golden Globes 2024: 'Barbie' has been nominated in 9 categories and 'Oppenheimer' in 8.

Where to see the 2024 Golden Globes in Mexico?

The ceremony of Golden Globes 2024 It will arrive this January 7 at 7:00 pm (Mexico City time) and can be seen through the channel TNT. On the other hand, the event in which 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' are among the favorites will be available on HBO Max if you prefer to watch it online via streaming.

Where to watch the 2024 Golden Globes in the United States?

In case you are in the United States, the gala of the Golden Globes 2024 will reach screens throughout the country through the channel's signal C.B.S.. And, if you want to follow the event virtually, the live broadcast will be via Paramount+.

Golden Globes 2024: each statuette is plated in 25 karat gold. It is made of zinc, brass and bronze. Photo: Antena 3

Where to see the 2024 Golden Globes in other Latin American countries?

TNT will be the official channel that will be in charge of passing the Golden Globe Awards 2024 for Latin American countries. This region will also be able to enjoy the entire event via streaming via HBO Max.