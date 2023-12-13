Where to watch Newcastle-Milan on TV and streaming? Milan qualifies for the Champions League round of 16 if…

The moment of truth for the Rossoneri, Newcastle-Milan it is the turning point match of this season, for better or for worse. Win to at least go to the Europa League. Winning to hope that the PSG lose at Borussia Dortmund (who only need a draw to win the group) in order to qualify for the Champions League round of 16. Not winning means being out of everything. Newcastle-Milan where to watch it on TV and streaming: quick guide to follow the Rossoneri in the Champions League.



Newcastle-Milan where to watch it on TV and streaming

Newcastle-Milan? It doesn't go on Canale 5. Nor on Sky Sport. The match scheduled for Wednesday 13 December at 9pm at St. James Park will be streamed (or televised for those with a smart TV) exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Newcastle-Milan commentary on TV and streaming

There commentary of the match featuring the Milan on the field of Newcastle aired on Amazon Prime Video will be by Sandro Piccinini, with technical commentary by Massimo Ambrosini.

Newcastle-Milan probable lineups

Milan recover Rafael Leao and lines him up in the trident with Pulisic and Giroud. Emergency in defense, Theo Hernandez will play again in the middle (well with Frosinone in difficulty in Bergamo against Atalanta) alongside Tomori with Calabria and Florenzi on the sides. Pioli in midfield chooses the dynamism of Musah alongside the two starters Loftus-Cheek and Reijnders.

NEWCASTLE: (4-3-3) Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

MILAN: (4-3-3) Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

