The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed support on Tuesday (12) for the first economic measures taken by Argentina's new government to improve public finances, which include a sharp correction in the official exchange rate and a sharp reduction in state spending.

In a note, the IMF said that these actions aim to “significantly improve public finances in a way that protects the most vulnerable in society and strengthens the exchange rate regime”.

The entity said that “the determined implementation” of this plan “will help stabilize the economy” of Argentina and “lay the foundations for more sustainable growth, led by the private sector”.

The new government, led by libertarian economist Javier Milei, who took power on the 10th, now faces the challenge of negotiating with the IMF, to which Argentina owes around US$46 billion (R$230 billion). Milei understands that the refinancing agreement signed in 2022 with the IMF has expired, because Argentina was unable to meet the fiscal targets for reserve accumulation and the maximum limit for Treasury financing by the Central Bank, established in that pact.

Argentine Economy Minister Luis Caputo said that the economic package announced on Tuesday aims to “neutralize the crisis and stabilize economic variables” in Argentina.

For its part, the IMF said that “after the serious political setbacks of recent months, this new package of measures provides a good basis for continued discussions with the aim of putting the current Fund-supported program back on track.” (With EFE Agency)