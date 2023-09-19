In an exciting cinematic event, the film ‘cassandro‘ takes us to the exciting world of mexican wrestlingoffering a unique insight into the life of Saúl Armendáriz, also known as cassandroa fighter who defied convention and became an icon of LGBT+ community.

Directed by Roger Ross Williamsawarded with an Oscar award, this film delves into the incredible journey of Cassandro, who played a fundamental role in the introduction of “exotic fighters” in Mexico.

The movie It features the participation of Bad Bunny, the renowned musician who assumes a prominent role in the LGTB+ narrative alongside Gael García Bernal.

The story begins by introducing us to Saúl (played by Gael García), a young man whose love for wrestling was forged under the influence of his father. As his passion evolves, Saúl transforms into Cassandro, an “exotic” wrestler who defies norms by performing as a drag queen in the ring.

Beyond the costumes and makeup, Cassandro becomes an authentic representation of Saúl’s identity, an aspect that he previously found difficult to express openly.

The film explores how this metamorphosis not only made him an influential figure in wrestling, but also a symbol of diversity and bravery in the LGBT+ community.

Bad Bunny, interpreter of ‘Effect‘, plays the role of Felipe, a key love interest in Cassandro’s life, which marks his foray into the film world and demonstrates his artistic versatility.

‘Cassandro’ will be available to viewers on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform until September 22, 2023.

To fully enjoy this movie and other entertainment offerings, subscribers can access Amazon Prime Video for 99 pesos per month or 899 pesos per year.

The film promises to be an inspiring journey through the life of an iconic figure in wrestling and the fight for acceptance and authenticity in the LGBT+ community.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp

Haven’t you taken a look around amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products