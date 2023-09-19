FLORENCE. The seismic swarm continued throughout the night between Tuscany and Emilia Romagna, hit yesterday at dawn by a 4.9 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in Marradi, in the province of Florence. The strongest tremor, of magnitude 3.0, was recorded by the INGV at 5.40 am at 5 km in Marradi at a depth of 8 kilometres. As a precaution, in many municipalities in the area schools were closed again today, awaiting the conclusion of the investigations of public and private structures.

Yesterday’s earthquake, at least the main shock of magnitude 4.8-4.9 occurred at 5.10 am again in Marrandi and it was also clearly felt in Emilia Romagna.

This morning, the INGV website reports that a magnitude 2.3 shock was recorded at 3.50 am 5 km west of nearby Tredozio, in the province of Forlì-Cesena (Emilia-Romagna). A little later, at 5.14am, a magnitude 2.2 shock was recorded 1 km south-west of Marradi.

Yesterday, the firefighters of the Florence command carried out 65 interventions in Mugello (Florence), in the territories of the municipalities of Marradi, Palazzuolo sul Senio, Borgo San Lorenzo, Barberino di Mugello and Dicomano, following the earthquake. The checks, it is explained, were carried out in public, private and ecclesiastical structures. The use of drones also allowed, after carrying out a photogrammetry of the town of Marradi, to identify ‘targets’, which were forwarded to the local command unit for the management of interventions relating to the removal of chimneys, tiles and other dangerous parts. Furthermore, monitoring was carried out, again with drones, at the bell towers of Marradi and Palazzolo sul Senio.