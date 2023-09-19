Braga-Napoli where to watch it on TV and streaming

Napoli dives into the Champions League climatetrying to forget the last two championship matches full of ups and downs (defeat at home against Lazio and draw against Genoa): away to Portugal on the Braga pitch in a group that will see Rudi Garcia’s team face the Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid and Leonardo Bonucci and Robin Gosens’s Union Berlin.

Braga started the season between lights and shadows (2 wins, one draw and 2 defeats in the first 5 days of the championship) in addition to the mission accomplished of getting through the Champions League playoffs by eliminating the Serbians of Backa Topola and the Greeks of Panathinaikos in the preliminaries. Braga-Naples where to see it: Sky, Canale 5 or Amazon Prime Vide? Quick guide to follow the Champions League match on TV and streaming.

Braga-Napoli TV on Sky

Braga-Napoli will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Wednesday 20 September starting at 9pm, on the Sky Sport Uno channels (number 201) and Sky Sport (252)



Braga-Napoli streaming on Sky and Mediaset

The Champions League match of Rudi Garcia’s Napoli on the Braga pitch will be live streamed on Sky Go, NOW, Mediaset Infinity

Braga-Napoli commentators

Who will take care of the Braga-Napoli commentary? On Sky the voice of the Champions League match will be Massimo Marianellawith commentary Luca Marchegiani (sideline Massimo Ugolini), while as far as Mediaset is concerned the challenge will be hosted by Riccardo Trevisani and at his side Simone Tiribocchi.

Braga-Napoli probable lineups

Politano should be deployed in the trident with Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. Rrahmani returns to the center of Napoli’s defense.

BRAGA (4-2-3-1): Matheus; Gomez, José Fonte, Olivera, Marin; Vitor Carvalho, Al-Musrati; Ricardo Horta, Pizzi, Bruma; Abel Ruiz. All. Artur Jorge.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All. Garcia.

