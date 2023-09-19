Home page politics

Autumn is here and the corona numbers are rising again. Now federal politics has also been hit: Ministers Lindner and Pistorius have been infected with Covid.

Berlin – Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) have canceled appointments due to corona infections. While the temperatures in Germany are slowly getting cooler, the number of cases of respiratory diseases is gradually increasing again in the Federal Republic. In view of Corona, the first experts have again spoken out in favor of refreshing the vaccination for individual population groups.

Pistorius and Lindner have canceled Corona: participation in the Ramstein meeting

The latest corona cases in Germany politics now also have an impact on the appointments for the coming days. SPD politician Pistorius will not take part in an international meeting to support Ukraine at the US air force base in Ramstein because of his corona illness. A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense confirmed this on Monday evening, previously Picture reported. Senior military officials and defense ministers from numerous countries are expected at the US base in Ramstein to discuss further aid for Kiev Ukraine war to advise.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin invited the members of the so-called Ukraine Contact Group to the meeting. To this group among others Germany and Great Britain. As at four previous meetings, representatives from states that are not members of NATO are also expected.

Corona is back in Germany: the number of cases could rise significantly in the fall

FDP leader Lindner also tested positive for the virus. That’s what she reported German press agency on Monday evening. He says he has mild flu symptoms and is now working from home. His appointments for the coming days have been canceled.

Since the outbreak of the corona pandemic in spring 2020, Germany is entering an autumn without state protection rules for the first time. On Monday, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) announced that the number of cases would most likely increase significantly in the coming weeks. But there is broad immunity in the population. “Based on what we currently know, we don’t need any measures in the sense of contact restrictions.” People over 60 and with previous illnesses should reduce their health risk and have their vaccination protection refreshed. (fbu/dpa)