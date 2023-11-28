Where to watch Benfica-Inter on TV and streaming: Sky, Canale 5, Infinity or Amazon Prime Video?

Inter chasing first place in the Champions League group (in the week leading up to the match against Napoli in the championship). Lautaro Martinez and his teammates on the Benfica pitch are looking for 3 fundamental points in the sprint against Real Sociedad (hosting Salzburg): 10 points each for the two teams. The feeling is that everything will be played out at San Siro on Tuesday 12 December, but it will be essential to arrive at the direct clash in the best possible condition. Hence the victory mission to be achieved against the Portuguese who are bottom of the table with zero points (still with slim hopes of finishing at least third by reaching the Europa League: Salzburg has 3 points). Where to watch Benfica-Inter: TV and streaming, quick guide to follow the Nerazzurri in the Champions League.



Where to watch Benfica-Inter on TV?

Benfica-Inter will not be broadcast live on free TV. No match on Canale 5 for the Nerazzurri. Mediaset’s flagship network has scheduled another match this week

Benfica-Inter where to watch it on TV

The match between Benfica and Inter on TV will be live on Sky and to be precise on Sky Sport Uno (201) and Sky Sport (252) on Wednesday 29 November at 9pm

Benfica-Inter where to watch it in streaming

Those who want to follow Benfica-Inter in streaming have 3 options: Sky Go, NOW and Mediaset Infinity+. Obviously always live on Wednesday evening starting at 9pm.

Benfica-Inter TV and streaming, the commentators

The Benfica-Inter commentary on Sky will be entrusted to Fabio Caressa with technical commentary by Beppe Bergomi; on Medaiset Infinity+ the commentators will be Massimo Callegari and Simone Tiribocchi.

Benfica-Inter probable lineups

Lautaro Martinez and Thuram in attack for Inter (although a chance for Arnautovic cannot be ruled out). Frattesi could take a starting shirt, with Mkhitaryan who is within a booking of a booking and therefore at risk of disqualification

BENFICA (3-4-3): Trubin; Antonio Silva, Otamendi, Morato; Joao Mario, Joao Neves, Florentino, Aursnes; Di Maria, Musa, Rafa Silva. All. Schmidt

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Darmian, de Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Carlos Augusto; Lautaro, Thuram. Coach Inzaghi

