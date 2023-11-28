“Independence will mean war” China issues warning to Taiwan

Chinese State Council Office: Taiwan independence will lead to war

Chen Binhua, spokesman for the State Council Office of the People’s Republic of China for Taiwan Affairs, said that the Chinese mainland is ready for the process of peaceful reunification with the island. His statement was a kind of response to recent discussions by island politicians about relations between the parties.

Binhua emphasized that Beijing is strongly opposed to activities aimed at promoting Taiwan’s independence.

China warned island residents about possible consequences

Binhua said that Chinese authorities will not tolerate or show leniency towards supporters of an independent Taiwan if they dare to engage in provocations.

I want to emphasize that Taiwan independence will mean war Chen Binhuaofficial representative of the State Council Office of the People’s Republic of China for Taiwan Affairs

In particular, he referred to the anti-secession law, which states that a state can use non-peaceful means to protect its territorial integrity.

Binhua also called on Taiwanese people to help return relations between the parties to the path of peaceful development.

Beijing has previously allowed the use of force to resolve the Taiwan issue.

In early November, Chinese Ambassador to Vienna Qi Mei noted that China does not rule out the possibility of using force to resolve the Taiwan issue.

“Of course, we hope for a peaceful reunification. But, as an independent country, we cannot refuse the last option – the use of military force. The right way to ensure stability in the Taiwan Strait is to adhere to the ‘one China’ principle and reject Taiwanese independence,” she explained.

Qi Mei added that Taiwan is a stumbling block between China and the United States.

The West refuses to support Taiwan’s independence

Sarah Beran, senior director for China and Taiwan affairs at the White House National Security Council, said in November that the United States does not support Taiwanese independence. According to her, it is important to maintain peace, stability and the status quo on both sides of the Strait.

She also noted that US President Joe Biden indicated that the United States adheres to the "one China" policy, and "the PRC's military activity in the Taiwan area, including those related to elections," is unacceptable from Washington's point of view

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell took a similar position in October. He said that the European Union does not recognize Taiwan as an independent state.

At the same time, he said, the EU advocates bilateral relations with Taiwan, “which do not imply any political recognition of the country’s independence,” as well as resolving tensions through open dialogue.