Lola Beltranrecognized mexican singeris celebrated today by Google for its birthbecause today he would be 92 years old.

For the history of mexican ranchera music, Lola Beltran She will always be remembered thanks to her talent in acting and her charisma.

The singer Lola Beltrán born in rosary beads, Sinaloa on March 7, 1931, where he rose to fame thanks to the discovery of his voice on a radio program.

In Mexico, Lola Beltran She is known and admired, in addition to having become the first woman to sing ranchera music in it Palace of Fine Arts.

The race of Lola Beltran It is marked by a series of musical hits that have left an indelible mark on the history of Mexican music.

Topics like “Cucurrucucu dove“, “black pigeon” and “The cicada” are just a few examples of his vast repertoire, which ranged from rancheras to boleros and corridos.

Today, Lola Beltran It is known as the “Queen of Ranchera Music”, and their successes are still valid in the country, and in the world.

What happened to Lola Beltrán?

Lola Beltran died on March 24, 1996 due to pulmonary thrombosis in Mexico City at the age of 61.