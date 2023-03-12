The 95 edition of the Oscar awards is ready to take place and recognize the best of the entertainment industry. On this occasion, comedian Jimmy Kimmel will be at the forefront of this grand ceremony for the third time and fans hope that mistakes like “La la land” will not be made.

A few hours after its transmission, we share all the details with you so that you know which productions took home the gold.

When are the Oscars 2023? Date and Time

The 2023 Oscars gala will take place on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Next, we share the schedules to see it according to your country:

Time to see the Oscars in Colombia: 7.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Mexico: 6.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Peru: 7.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Chile: 10.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in the Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Argentina: 10.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Paraguay: 10.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Time to see the Oscars in Spain: 1.00 am (Monday, March 13)

Time to see the Oscars in the United States: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Which channel will broadcast the Oscar 2023 Awards in Peru?

DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

Movistar TV: Channels 102 SD, 595 SD, 730 HD and 870 HD

Claro TV: Channels 53 SD and 1504 HD

Star Globalcom: Channel 21

What channel is TNT in Peru?

DirecTV: channel 502 (SD), 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD), channel 730 (HD), channel 595 (SD), channel 870 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 22 (SD), channel 590 (HD), channel 53 (SD), channel 1504 (HD).

How to watch the Oscar 2023 Awards online for free in Peru?

Meanwhile, you have the option to enjoy the ceremony LIVE and totally FREE through the Academy’s YouTube channel. Likewise, HBO Max will broadcast for its subscribers.

Transmission link to watch the Oscars 2023 live

All the details of the gala can be seen on the Academy’s YouTube account and LIVE from T.N.T..