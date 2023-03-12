In this edition of En Primera Plana we focus on Central America, after the government of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele published some photographs boasting of the violent treatment given to prisoners in this country, causing both support and outrage in the public opinion. For this reason, in this program we ask ourselves if authoritarianism is beginning to be a normal trend in the region, based on several examples that today offers us.

In an impressive staging, the cameras photographed hundreds of men dressed in white underwear and their heads shaved in a mega-prison in El Salvador.

The prisoners were being transferred to the flagship project of President Nayib Bukele’s security policy: the Terrorism Confinement Center, a huge prison complex.

A demonstration of his power in the midst of criticism from humanitarian organizations and the international community, but with the support of thousands of Salvadorans who have endured years of excessive violence.

Democracy is going through low hours in Central America: autocracies, organized crime and human rights violations characterize the leaders of a region with a past marked by dictatorships.

Together with our guests, we analyze the thorny relationship between authoritarianism and popularity based on the Bukele case, although this is not the only one in the region.

-Pascal Drouhaud, analyst and correspondent ‘Today’s Newspaper‘ From El Salvador.

-Gilles Bataillon, sociologist, historian and director of studies at the School of Higher Social Studies in France.

-Daniel Vasquez, doctoral student at the National Research Center, specialist in Honduran politics.

-Kendra Carrión, PhD in Political Science from the Universidad Iberoamericana de México.