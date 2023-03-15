Real Sociedad-Roma where to watch: Europa League match on TV and streaming

Rome ready for the Europa League challenge: second leg against Real Sociedad scheduled for Thursday 16 March 2023 (9 pm), at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta in San Sebastian. José Mourinho’s team came off a 2-0 first leg win and from the defeat in the home championship against Sassuolo (3-4). Real Sociedad-Roma where to see it? Quick guide to follow on TV and streaming the challenge that qualifies for the quarter-finals of the Europa League and the probable formations (the Giallorossi recover Ibanez and Pellegrini after the head injury in the first leg). While on Freiburg-Juventus, read all the info here

Real Sociedad-Roma on TV

Real Sociedad-Roma will not be broadcast on TV8. No free-to-air live TV for the Giallorossi match on Thursday 16 March.

Real Sociedad-Roma tv and streaming where to see it

The challenge of Rome on the field of Real Sociedade you will be able to see in TV and streaming on Sky (Sky Sport Uno and on satellite number 251) and on Daznbeyond SkyGo And Now.

Real Sociedad-Roma commentators

Real Sociedad-Roma will be told about Dazn with the commentary of Stefano Borghi and Simone Tiribocchiwhile on Sky it will be up to Riccardo Gentile-Lorenzo Minotti.





Real Sociedad-Roma probable formations

REAL SOCIETY (4-3-1-2): Oar; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Diego Rico; Merino, Zubimendi, Illarramendi; Silva; Kubo, Sorloth. All. Alguacil.

ROME (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Matic, El Shaarawy; Dybala, Pellegrini; Abraham. Coach Mourinho.

