The world of cinema is universal and the great films are no longer typical of the American or Anglo-Saxon industry, as we see when the best productions are rewarded. Today we have numerous films from different parts of the world and one of them is Japan, where 10 years ago ‘Like Father Like Son’ was released, which was very successful, because in the same year of its premiere it won 2 awards at the Cannes Film Festival and one in San Sebastián. Here, we tell you how not to miss this film.

Where to see ‘Like father like son’?

The platforms indicated to be able to enjoy this successful film are Google play, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video and you can also do it on the Pluto TV and Just Watch web portals.

What is the plot of ‘Like Father Like Son’?

The story of the film directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda revolves around ryotaa perfectionist architect who has achieved many things thanks to his hard work and starts a family with his wife Midori and his son keita 6 years old However, the couple receives a call from the maternity from the hospital, in which they reported a difficult reality to assimilate: that child they had at home for 6 years was not theirs and at the time of birth they had been given the wrong baby.

In addition, of this, the biological son of ryota he was raised in a more modest environment. Now the protagonist will have to make the tough decision whether to choose between the son who carries his blood or the one he has raised. Therefore, the intention of the film is to reflect on this theme.

Who stars in ‘Like Father Like Son’?

Masaharu Fukuyama as Ryota Nonomiya

Machiko Ono as Midori Nonomiya

Isao Natsuyagi as Ryosuke Nonomiya

Jun Fubuki as Nobuko Nonomiya

Keita Nonomiya Like the same

Like the same Lily Franky as yudai saiki

Yoko Maki as yukari saiki

Shogen Hwang as ryusei saiki

Jun Kunimura as kazushi kamiyama

Yuri Nakamura as Miyazaki Shōko

Kirin Kiki as Riko Ishizeki.

What is the original name of ‘Like Father Like Son’?

The original title of this film is ‘Soshite chichi ni naru’, translated into Spanish as ‘Like father like son’. He gender It is drama and is not recommended for minors.

