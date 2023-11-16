1.

‘Fish & chips’

‘Fish and Chips’ at The Golden Hind. Image provided by the establishment.

He fish & chips It is one of the most representative dishes of British gastronomic culture. The fish—usually cod—is served fried, encased in a crispy batter and accompanied by French fries and mashed peas. Optionally, depending on the location, you can add malt vinegar or tartar sauce.

Although its origin is disputed, the most accepted theory is that Spanish and Portuguese Jewish refugees introduced fried fish to the country in the 16th century. Likewise, it is believed that it was the Huguenets (French Protestant refugees) who made French fries known in the United Kingdom a century later. The first chippy (establishments of fish & chips) was founded in 1860 in east London by Joseph Malin, a Jewish emigrant from eastern Europe.

One of the best places to try a good fish & chips is The Golden Hind. Located in the stately neighborhood of Marylebone, this simple establishment, whose name pays homage to one of the galleons with which Drake traveled the world in the 16th century, has been faithful to its favorite dish for more than a century. The price is between 11.95 and 16.95 pounds, that is, from 13.70 to around 20 euros.

🍽 The Golden Hind. 71a, 73 Marylebone Ln, London W1U 2PN. Phone: +44 20 7486 3644.

‘Full english breakfast’

That the British take their breakfast very seriously is no secret. Traditionally, the full english breakfast It has beans, eggs, sausages, bacon, mushrooms and tomatoes, as well as toast and tea or coffee, that is, it more than meets the nutritional recommendation of prioritizing proteins in the first meal of the day. Likewise, depending on the province, it may also include blood sausage.

This breakfast is believed to have originated in the 14th century, when the nobles of the countryside turned the pre-hunting meal into a social event. The wealthy Victorians continued the tradition and the Industrial Revolution brought it closer to the working classes, who needed a hearty breakfast for the physical work they had to do.

The Wolseley It is a restaurant that perhaps those Victorians with all the time in the world would have frequented. Opulently decorated and located in the heart of the city, in Mayfair, it has a breakfast menu which includes the Full English for 19.95 pounds, about 23 euros at the current exchange rate.

On the other hand, in the east, historically closer to the working class, there is E. Pellicci, a classic café that has been run by the same family, the Pellicci, for more than a century. He menu does not hide the Italian roots of the owners, and the English breakfast It costs 12.80 pounds, around 15 euros.

🍽 The Wolseley. 160 Piccadilly, St. James’s, London W1J 9EB. Phone: +44 20 7499 6996.

🍽 E. Pellicci. 332 Bethnal Grn Rd, London E2 0AG. Phone: +44 20 7739 4873.

‘Sunday roast’

‘Sunday Roast’ by The Harwood Arms. Image provided by the establishment.

The star of this dish that has been making the English happy for more than half a millennium is roast meat—traditionally it was beef, but nowadays pork or lamb is also common. Always accompanied with some vegetables and a yorkshire pudding —a dough with a rounded shape and a certain height that is made with eggs, flour and milk or water. Also, the gravya sauce obtained from the juices of cooking meat and vegetables, is essential.

He sunday roast It became popular during the reign of Henry VII in the late 15th century and was taken on Sundays after attending mass. It is no coincidence that the royal guards at the Tower of London are affectionately known as Beefeaters (literally “those who eat beef”) since then.

Both the restaurant The Quality Chop House, which has a Sunday menu with a varied selection of roasts (3 courses, for £55/€63), like the Harwood Arms (3 courses, for £65/€75), a Michelin-starred pub specializing in game meat, are great options to try.

🍽 The Quality Chop House. 92-94 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3EA. Phone: +44 20 7278 1452.

🍽 The Harwood Arms. Walham Grove, London SW6 1QJ. Phone: +44 20 7386 1847.

Chicken tikka masala

Tayyabs chicken tikka masala. Image provided by the establishment.

This dish is a regular on British menus—including pubs and takeaway food establishments—and some venture to consider it one of the first examples of fusion cuisine.

These are pieces of chicken cooked in an oven tandoor and dressed with a creamy tomato and yogurt sauce. Its origins are in chicken tikkaa traditional North Indian recipe served on a highly spiced Moorish skewer, with yogurt sauce and curry, and that the emigrant chefs of that country adapted to British palates, less accustomed to spices and spiciness. At the beginning of the 21st century, the then British Foreign Secretary, Robin Cook, called it a symbol of multicultural Britain.

The restaurant Tayyabs, Located in east London and renowned for its endless menu and reasonable prices (this dish costs 12.95 pounds, around 14.84 euros), it is an excellent option to discover it.

🍽 Tayyabs. 83-89 Fieldgate St, London E1 1JU. Phone: +44 20 7247 9543.

‘Pie & mash and liquor’

‘Pie and mash’, from Goddard’s. Image provided by the establishment. Warren King

This dish, which once served as sustenance for the working class, those who came from all over the country to bear the weight of the Industrial Revolution, has its origins in East London. It is a small individual pie, originally in the 19th century, usually filled with eels – the Thames was full and they were cheap – accompanied by mashed potatoes and a parsley sauce, the liquor with which to water the plate. Currently, the most common are minced beef, and eels can be tried separately, served in gelatin, a very London snack.

Goddards It opened its doors in Greenwich in 1890 and has since become an institution. Your offer of pie & mash It is extensive, includes gluten-free and vegan options, and the prices are very moderate (the minced meat costs 5.40 pounds, just over 6 euros), accompanied by jellied eels 8.90 pounds, around 10 euros.

🍽 Goddards. 22 King William Walk, London SE10 9HU. Phone: +44 20 8305 9612.

