Millonarios had to settle for a draw in the first leg of the Colombia Cup final against Atlético Nacional, in a game in which a couple of specific errors cost them the victory.

The current champion of the tournament began by losing with a serious error by goalkeeper Juan Moreno and then, Leonardo Castro missed a penalty, saved by Nacional goalkeeper, Harlen Castillo.

Despite everything, and the fans’ complaints about Nacional’s loss of time, Millonarios coach Alberto Gamero said he was happy with the tie, due to the circumstances in which it occurred. This was his vision of the game.

The balance. “I think we enter the field with the intention of always seeking the result. In football, offensive and defensive mistakes are made, today we both made them. However, what I liked about the team was that they never stopped looking for the opposite goal, looking for a tie, they subjected Nacional to not reaching it. We had that great hope, they found the goal through a mistake on our part, but then there was no more risk. We put the team almost in the middle of the field, taking risks. I’m left with that, with the desire. Making mistakes is human, but they were able to reverse them. “The key is open.”

The waste of time. “In my opinion, the ugly thing about this match was that, the time burner. There were moments when I told the referee, we also burned time, but there are ways to burn time. This is football. The truth is, in a final and much more in this match this should not have happened, but it did. This does not mean anything about results. I told my friends from Nacional players: don’t worry, we are going to do the same there. We were left with that feeling that we gave away a goal, we gave away a penalty, Pereira’s play was by millimeters, Castillo covered up a couple of important plays, Juan did not take that risk. Millonarios has to go try to find the title there.”

Alberto Gamero and a phrase for history around, in his opinion, Nacional’s time burner: “We burn time too, but there are ways to burn time.” Gentlemen, the “time burners” have been born. pic.twitter.com/hftKH4IOkA — Paolo Arenas (@PaoloArenas) November 16, 2023

The goalkeeper’s mistake. “I talk a lot with them, it is a very tough profession, a very tough position, they are the ones who can never get sick, the ones who work the most and run the least. Juan, since I have been here, he has been a strong man, he knows what he is involved in and what mistakes they make in that position. Juan made his debut against Nacional here, a mature person sees him. Montero is crazy, that’s a guajiro. He hangs out with Juan a lot and Juan has become strong. What you have to tell him is calmness, personality, and that on Sunday he is going to play again, you have to give him your support. Fortunately we tied the game.”

The return match. “We will always have confidence. On Thursday when we enter the Atanasio there is still no finalist and that fills us with courage. We are going to fight the game, we have played good games there, we have tied, we have won. The possibility is latent. Nacional will also have optimism. With the tie I don’t leave sad, I leave happy because with everything that happened we tied the game. God sent us this tie today and we received it with great affection. First is the game against América and then we will see against Nacional.”

Did the changes come late? “I already take them out because of fatigue, not because of playing badly. Those players define a game for you at any time. When Guerra and Beckham came on they had no space to exploit their speed. That’s why until the last minute, it was about playing, elaborating, and that’s what Cataño, Silva and Ruiz are for, the ones you call creative. In my way of thinking, no. The ball also lasted 3, 4 minutes without coming out. I didn’t see anything change either, there were no spaces, when they grabbed the ball there was a dubbing.”

Daniel Giraldo spoke about what they said on the court after Moreno’s mistake

Daniel Giraldo, blue midfielder, told what was discussed on the field among the Millos players after the goalkeeper’s serious mistake.

“Football is that, making mistakes. The most important thing is to know how to get up. We told Juan to be calm, that we were going to go out and correct that mistake. Then at the end we talked to him cold. The most important thing was that the team came out to amend that,” said Giraldo.

SPORTS

More Sports news