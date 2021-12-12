Where is he now When Santa Claus was fired – Finland’s most famous Santa Claus is a star in Japan, and one gig was exceptionally heavy for him

4.12. 2:00 | Updated 21:08

“Timo Pakkanen”, Santa Claus answers the phone from his office, which is contrary to popular belief not in Korvatunturi but in Hietalahti, Helsinki.

Pakkanen is one of Finland’s best-known Santa Clauses, as he has long been Finnair’s Santa Claus in Japan.

As the plane rolled in front of the terminal, Pakkanen jumped into the coxswain’s seat. It was as if Santa had helped the captain land and now flashed from the cockpit.

As a Santa Claus, Frost plays a natural role. Nature has given him several aids, including a nice nose.

“I have kind eyes, which is good for Santa.” Even the beard is a real piece from behind.

In this profession, everything culminates in one day. Last year went a long way, but this Christmas Pakkanen plans to throw 18 gigs or family visits, as he calls them. The optimized Santa’s visit takes exactly 7 minutes, which is both short and surprisingly long. The choreography has been carefully thought out.

Frost comes from a family where fairy tale is the rule and not the exception. Her mother is a children’s writer Kaija Pakkanen, the author of his brother Jukka Pakkanen and his sister Outi Pakkanen belongs to the detective.

Santa’s speech sways casually with a slang note. The family moved from Kokkola to Lauttasaari in Helsinki when Pakkanen was three years old – and then to Espoo.

Pakkanen has been a Pukkina for 60 years, for the first time as a high school student. The property was located in Haukilahti’s own yard district. “My mother got me a red robe,” Pakkanen recalls.

The visit was ski and spawned several orders the following year. Later, Pakkanen supplemented his life with a terrified wolf coat.

“After high school, I went to the Elf Army.” Frost was supposed to become a political scientist, but during lectures he often found himself at a nearby movie theater in Rea watching a weekly changing Wild West film.

For a while, Pakkanen worked as Alko’s salesman, until by chance he ended up as a youth director and then as a pen manager for an advertising agency and a magazine in the motor industry. From 1973, Pakkanen worked at Veho until he left the house as communications manager. He always performed as Santa at company parties.

At the turn of the millennium, Pakkanen signed an agreement with Finnair. The most memorable have been visits to Japan, especially in the tsunami-ravaged Tohoku in 2011. “I was called to the worst affected area to comfort people. It was a mentally heavy gig, ”says Pakkanen.

For many years, Pakkanen has been sitting in Santa’s chair in Sendai at the department store’s photo space. Although there is no common language, Santa and the children communicate with expressions and gestures.

Pakkanen says that children in Japan are very polite and kind. There is hardly any kicking, even if someone might be a little in the lap at first.

Santa Claus Timo Alarik Pakkanen was among the recipients when the flagship of the Japanese Defense Forces Training Squadron JDS Kashiman moored at Katajanokka Pier in July 2013.

Seven years ago there was a stir when the Santa Claus Foundation withdrew its certified title from Pakkanen. The reason was that Pakkanen had appeared in Santa’s outfit at Olutseura magazine Beer message on the cover. On the inside, he said he enjoyed a beer or two after the gig on the eve.

Finnair’s gigs ended there. Pakkanen was shocked by the incident, because even though he is a dedicated beer enthusiast, he never messes up those things with Santa’s job.

During this time, Pakkanen is on duty in his office in Hietalahti. There are several kindergartens nearby, whose customers flash to Pakkanen as they pass by when they see him by the window.

Often Santa Claus… and not when Pakkanen rushes out to talk.

If asked, Pakkanen says he was born in 1648. Earlier, he said his age was vague four hundred years, but it only raised awkward additional questions. The story must be seamless. You have to be careful with the details: familiar glasses or weights relentlessly reveal a liar.

“The kids are very accurate.”