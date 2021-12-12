Sassuolo beat Lazio 2-1 in a comeback, reaching 23 points in the standings and bringing the Biancocelesti close to 25. Sarri’s team got off to a good start and took the lead on 6 ‘. Pedro’s incursion from the right, the Spaniard enters the area and serves Zaccagni who gets rid of the marking and first beats Consiglio for 1-0.

Dionisi’s team reacts and on 25 ‘hits the post with Scamacca. In the second half, Lazio lowers the center of gravity and Sassuolo advances, nearly equal with Berardi in the 48th minute. But in the 63rd minute a pearl of the black-green playmaker finds the corner for the 1-1. Berardi controls and kicks around from the edge with the ball that ends up on the edge of the pole.

The biancocelesti feel the blow and Sassuolo take advantage of it and doubles in the 69th minute: a shot by Berardi who reaches the limit and manages to touch the ball for Raspadori, who kicks first at the corner and mocked Strakosha for the 2-1. Forcing Lazio in the final with the hosts who remain in 10 for a red card to Ayhan for a foul from the last man at the limit on Muriqi. Basic free kick with the ball crashing on the intersection of the posts and then ending on the line before being freed by the Sassuolo defense. In the recovery Lazio tries but with no luck.