Every year on the feast of the Epiphany, Orthodox believers perform the ritual of ablution, plunging into ice holes on the banks of lakes and rivers. To provide them with comfortable and safe conditions, city services across the country organize special sites. Read about where Epiphany bathing will take place in St. Petersburg in the Izvestia article.

Swimming places for Epiphany in St. Petersburg in 2024

The main Epiphany font of the Northern capital is traditionally located on the banks of the Neva next to the Peter and Paul Fortress. Before the holiday, it will be consecrated by Metropolitan Barsanuphius of St. Petersburg and Ladoga. Heated canvas tents will be installed on the shore for believers, in which they can change clothes after swimming.

Jordan will also be installed in several districts of St. Petersburg. In total, it is planned to create about 20 swimming places. Their list may be adjusted due to weather conditions and other factors. City services publish the most up-to-date information on the eve of the celebration.

Residents of the Vasileostrovsky district will be able to plunge into the ice hole at the address Lieutenant Schmidt embankment, 27/2, on the territory of the Optinsky courtyard.

In the Vyborg region, Jordans are usually installed on the Middle Suzdal Lake on Nikolskaya and Bolshaya Ozernaya streets. Swimming areas are also being prepared on Raevsky Avenue, on the shore of the Olginsky Pond and in the village of Levashovo, at the Novoselki quarry.

For residents of the Kolpinsky district, fonts will be installed in the city of Kolpino on the territory of the Holy Trinity parish, located on Admiralteyskaya Street, as well as in the village of Ust-Izhora near the Church of the Holy Blessed Prince Alexander Nevsky on Shlisselburgskoye Highway.

In the Krasnoselsky district, places for swimming are usually equipped in the village of Staro-Panovo on the territory of the temple of the holy martyrs Andrian and Natalia (Naberezhnaya street, no. 45) and the temple in honor of the miracle of the Archangel Michael in Khoneh (Rabochaya street, building 1).

In Kronstadt, the fonts are located on the territory of the Middle Harbor of the Gulf of Finland.

For residents of the Kurortny district, two Jordans are traditionally equipped. The first is located in the city of Sestroretsk on the territory of the Church of the Apostles Peter and Paul (Petrovskaya embankment, no. 1), and the second is in the village of Pesochny next to the chapel of St. Seraphim of Sarov (Melnichnaya street, no. 32).

In the Nevsky district, on Epiphany, the font is usually opened in the Church of the Mother of God “Joy of All Who Sorrow” on Obukhovskaya Oborona Avenue.

The Petrodvorets district usually prepares four fonts for believers. One is in Peterhof, on the shore of Olga Pond. Three more are in the village of Strelna on the St. Petersburg Highway: near the Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Znamenka, on the territory of the Holy Trinity Seaside Sergius Hermitage and on the shore of a pond in the Mikhailovka estate.

Residents of the Pushkinsky district will be able to plunge into the ice hole on the shore of the Kolonistsky pond in the city of Pushkin, the Healing pond in the city of Pavlovsk and in the village of Shushary at the address Detskoselsky territory, uch. 34.

In the Frunzensky district, Jordan is usually opened in the “Heroes-Firefighters” park on the Southern Highway.

In addition, the press service of the administration of the Primorsky district of St. Petersburg reported on its VKontakte page about the opening of the font on Lake Dolgy.

Weather for Epiphany in St. Petersburg in 2024

Epiphany bathing begins in the evening of January 18 and continues in the morning of January 19. In 2024, these days fall on Thursday and Friday.

By data According to the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, moderate frosts await residents of St. Petersburg for the holiday. During the day on January 18, the temperature will remain at -7 degrees, and at night it will drop to -14 degrees. During the day on Friday, January 19, the thermometer will show about -5 degrees, and at night it will reach -17 degrees.

Epiphany bathing in St. Petersburg – safety measures

Swimming in an ice hole is one of the most common traditions of Epiphany. It is believed that by performing the ritual of ablution, a person strengthens the body and soul, and is also cleansed of sins. Moreover, from the point of view of the Orthodox Church, bathing is not necessary; on a holiday, it is much more important to fast the service and devote time to prayer.

Those who still decide to plunge into Jordan need good preparation. As noted in press service Ministry of Emergency Situations, immersion in ice water is a severe stress for the body, especially if a person has not been hardened for a year. Therefore, you should consult your doctor before swimming. Only a qualified specialist can assess how safe this procedure is for a particular person.

In addition, there are a number of contraindications for performing the ablution ritual. These include any viral and colds, cardiovascular diseases, epilepsy, cerebral vascular sclerosis, inflammatory diseases of the nasopharynx, tuberculosis, asthma, emphysema, cystitis, kidney pathologies, hepatitis, as well as sexually transmitted diseases.

If the doctor has given the go-ahead for swimming, you should follow safety precautions. It is best to take a dip in specially equipped areas under the supervision of lifeguards. Before diving, it is recommended to do a warm-up, warm up the body with simple exercises or a short jog.

You need to approach the ice hole in non-slip shoes that are easy to remove. These could be boots or thick woolen socks. You can use rubber slippers – they will protect your feet from sharp stones, ice, and salt. Along the entire path to the swimming area, you should watch your balance, as the path may be slippery.

The ice hole should be equipped with a convenient and stable descent, preferably a wooden ladder. When entering the water, you need to immediately reach the depth, but not go far. You should not plunge headlong, as this can cause a sharp narrowing of the blood vessels in the brain. It is recommended to stay in the ice hole for no more than 1 minute to avoid hypothermia.

It is better to leave the water with insurance. After swimming, you need to rub yourself with a terry towel and quickly change into dry clothes. To warm up, you can drink hot tea with berries and lemon. Drinking alcohol before and after diving is prohibited.

