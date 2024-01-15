Ice hockey | Sami Niku received a blunt message from JYP's head coach: “Don't come to the hall”

JYP's Sami Niku says he received a rude text message.

SM league the stock market leader of defenders Sami Niku was benched in Friday's match against HIFK, and on Saturday he was not at all in JYP's lineup against Jukurei.

JYP released a statement on Monday, according to which Niku's immediate family received sad news over the weekend. You could get the impression from the publication that Niku was on the sidelines of JYP's line-up due to the sad news.

Now However, Niku says that he had received a message from JYP's new head coach on Friday after the match, Jukka Rautakorvin from the replacement From Mikko Heiskas. According to Nikku, Heiskanen had communicated to the defender that he was not needed in Saturday's match.

“The only thing I can say is that on Friday the head coach sent a message not to come to the hall tomorrow,” Niku said via message on Monday.

After a while, Niku clarified that he was not absent from the lineup on Saturday because of the sad news.

According to information from IS, Niku will negotiate with JYP's club management on Monday. It is possible that his contract will be terminated.

JYP sails in a great crisis. The team has drifted into a losing streak of nine matches after Rautakorpi and Ville Nieminen got fired.

The new head coach Mikko Heiskanen already criticized his star players in harsh words at the beginning of January.

“When you look at these players who demanded more, they weren't worthy of earning more. I'm worried about our top right now. The demands are tough, but you are not ready to bring anything to the field. Those who don't demand anything and press on with their work every day, they can bring it to the field,” Heiskanen said at the beginning of January.