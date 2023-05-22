Star Trek: ResurgenceL’adventure narrative based on the famous sci-fi saga, will make its debut in a few hours on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and of course a spectacular launch trailer to celebrate the event.

Out tomorrow, May 23, Star Trek: Resurgence tells a story original storyset after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation and with two different protagonists: first officer Jara Rydek and engineer Carter Diaz.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwwY0TiTTkU

Grappling with the disturbing mystery behind the imminent conflict between two alien civilizations, the game will allow us to select dialogues and make different choices during the campaign, so as to influence its development and probably producing separate endings.

We tried Star Trek: Resurgence about a year ago, appreciating the atmospheres and the no longer episodic structure of the project, but at the same time noting a fluctuating technical realization that could make someone turn up their noses.