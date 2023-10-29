The state of California faces an exodus of residents that consists of a complex phenomenon with many factors that have contributed to the continuous abandonment of several cities in the last five years. According to the United States Census Bureau, the top five states Californians moved to in 2020 were Texas, Arizona, Snowfall, Oregon and Washington.

Migration has been concentrated in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California, which are the most expensive regions of the state. Migration from California is mostly young adults and families.

The destination states are all in the western United States, and many of them offer a lower cost of living than California. Additionally, some of these states, such as Texas and Arizona, have no state income tax, which can be attractive to taxpayers.

The reasons for leaving

According to Pew Research Center, there are several reasons why people have left California. Among them are the cost of living, job opportunities, climate and even political affinity with the rulers.

The cost of living in California is one of the highest in the United States, which can make it difficult for people to buy a home, pay rent, or meet other basic needs. This high cost of living is one of the main causes of migration. Additionally, Texas and Arizona have no state income tax, which can save taxpayers a significant amount of money each year.

Better job opportunities are also a motivator. Some people may leave California in search of better job opportunities in other states. For example, Texas is a major hub for the oil and gas industry, while Arizona is home to a growing technology sector.

The weather is another factor.r. California has a Mediterranean climate, with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters. However, some people may prefer to live in a warmer climate, such as Texas or Arizona.

US Census figures estimate that about 725,000 people left California between 2020 and 2022.

The magnitude of the migration

According to the United States Census Bureau, California lost more than 725,000 residents between 2020 and 2022representing the largest population decline of any state in the nation in recent history.

The cities with the highest migration from California in the last five years are Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland and Long Beach. All of these cities are located in the San Francisco Bay Area or Southern California, and are metropolitan areas with high costs of living.

However, California remains a very popular state to live in and continues to attract new residents from around the world. However, the decline in population in the state in recent years is a significant trend.