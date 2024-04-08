Where do the singing stars celebrate Eid?

Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

A large number of singing stars are keen to join their fans in celebrating Eid al-Fitr in the Emirates, and the season witnesses a wide list of public concerts in various Arab and foreign countries.

Diverse package

Abu Dhabi is witnessing a full and diverse program to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, and on the stage of the National Theater, actor Mohamed Henedy will present his theatrical show “Farhat and the Family,” while Omar Al-Amin will perform a concert at the Cultural Complex on April 19, in addition to fireworks displays in various regions. .

Nawal Al-Kuwaiti will perform the first Eid Al-Fitr night concert at the Dubai Opera Theater, and within two hours, she will present a variety of her most prominent songs and some traditional songs.

Mass concerts

Friday, April 12, will witness 3 public concerts, where Wael Kfoury and Adam will participate in performing a concert at the “Dubai World Trade Center” theater, while Mohamed Ramadan will perform a concert at the “Media City Theater at The Agenda.”





Saad Lamjarred performs a concert accompanied by record DJ “Rudge” at the “Dubai Festival City Mall” stage.

Abdul Majeed Abdullah will meet his fans on April 13, at the “Coca-Cola Arena” stage in Dubai, and sing a variety of his most beautiful songs, and also present his fans with a new song for the first time.

Full number

Majed Al-Muhandis will meet his fans on April 11 in Jeddah with a public concert under the slogan “full numbers,” and his musical band will be led by Medhat Khamis. On the same day, Rabeh Saqr will meet his fans on the stage of the “Dhahran Expo Center” and his musical band will be led by musician Hani Farhat. The next day, Abadi Al-Johar will perform at a concert in Riyadh, with Abdullah Al-Mustareeh and Zeina Imad participating.

After absence

After an absence of more than 10 years, Samira Said returns to singing in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, with a public concert on Saturday, April 13, performing a variety of her most famous songs. On the same day, Hani Shaker will perform at a huge public concert in Beirut, presenting a selection of his most beautiful songs.

Tours

For the first time in 5 years, Amr Diab celebrates Eid al-Fitr with his fans on April 10 in the coastal city of El Gouna. Amal Maher celebrates with her fans at the Cairo Festival City Theater on April 19.

During their concert tours, Ahmed Saad and Elissa celebrate Eid al-Fitr with the Arab community in America, where Saad performs 4 concerts, while Elissa performs a concert in Michigan on April 12. Myriam Fares celebrates Eid with the Arab community in Cyprus on April 13.