Through the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly Elderly people receive, every two months, 6 thousand pesos on their Banco del Bienestar cards, so it is important to know What is the date on which deposits of this social program will resume?.

Due to Electoral campaignswhich began on March 1, 2024, of the federal elections on Sunday, June 2 of the current year, the Ministry of Welfare suspended the delivery of the different federal social programs, including the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly.

Under this understanding, It will be until next July 2024 when payments for the various federal social programs of the Ministry of Welfare resume.taking into account that the agency deposits the payment in the first month of the corresponding two-month period.

Therefore, not leaving aside the advance from January and February of this year of the two-month periods of March-April and May-June, the next two-month period would be July-August, so the deposit would fall during the month July of this year.

Wellbeing Pension 2024: When will older adults receive MONEY again? / Photo: Banco del Bienestar

Requirements for the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly

Now, according to the official website of the Wellbeing Programs, the following are the requirements to be a beneficiary of the Pension for the Wellbeing of Older Adults:

*Be 65 years of age or older within the two-month period of incorporation.

*Be Mexican by birth or naturalization with current domicile in the Mexican Republic.

*Birth certificate.

*Current identification document: voting or INAPAM credential, passport or other documents issued by the corresponding authority that prove identity).

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

*Proof of address (maximum 6 months old) or proof of residence from the local authority.

*Single Welfare Form duly completed.

It should be taken into consideration, however, that at the moment the call for new beneficiaries of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly is not open, which will surely be opened until after this summer's elections.