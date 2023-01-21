Aurelio Casillas has been on an intense manhunt with the DEA ever since “The lord of the skies 8″ premiered its first chapter on Telemundo. Fans are happy not only for the return of actor Rafael Amaya, but also for the story that the novel is giving to the drug lord after he was “resurrected.” However, many cannot watch the television series because they do not have the aforementioned channel.

Where can I see “El señor de los cielos 8″ if I don’t have the Telemundo channel?

“The Lord of the heavens” It broadcasts its season 8 from Monday to Friday through Telemundo. However, many people do not have this channel on their TV, if you are one of them, don’t worry, since you can use the channel’s website or its mobile application to connect with the plot of the novel. They also upload the chapters to YouTube, although they are not complete.

In addition, you have at your disposal the Peacock streaming platform, where not only are the new episodes airing LIVE after their launch, but you can also find past seasons. You just have to make sure that the service works in your location.

“The Lord of the Skies” season 8 is available via streaming through Peacock. Photo: Peacock Capture

Why is “The Lord of the Skies” not on Netflix?

“The Lord of the heavens” It was on Netflix for a long time and was one of its most viewed titles. However, he put his crown aside when, from one moment to the next, streaming announced that the plot was leaving its catalog. What is this cut for? It would be for a matter of licenses.

“If we renew a series or movie, it will remain on Netflix so you can enjoy it. If a title will not be renewed, we will notify you for a while before it is no longer available ”, explains the platform so that its users understand why it eliminates certain titles.