At first, Marvel’s Avengers It seemed like a promising project for more than one fan of comics from the house of ideas, however, the game came out with too many bugs on PS4 and Xbox, with PC being the only decent place to play. Maybe the game system was repetitive, but the campaign of the development of Crystal Dynamics it was entertaining and the multiplayer was good.

Now, after almost three years, Marvel’s Avengers It will get its last update on March 31, and then close the game from September 30. What do we mean by this last section?

First of all, both single player and multiplayer will not stop workingso you can throw the games you like with the content that is already in the game. To date, all the story DLC they have added has been free, so you can enjoy it without any problems.

The last patch will only be dedicated to balancing the experience, but nothing else. With this we will also have one last adjustment in the game economy, which was a key part for the experience to continue monetizing, since there were exclusive cosmetics that could only be paid for with money.

You will no longer be able to buy credits in Marvel’s Avengersand everything you had, will go to in-game resources that will help you get the adventures out.

Crystal Dynamics will give away much of the content of Marvel’s Avengers

To thank the community that keeps playing Marvel’s AvengersCCrystal Dynamics announced that starting March 31, all cosmetic content available in the in-game store will be free for all players. All outfits, emotes and others will have no additional cost.

It is worth noting that the idea behind this title took a long time to crystallize until we saw it in action at E3 2019. The wait was long, tedious, but this Crystal Dynamics development also made it to Next Gen and as a free update on consoles that came out.

Many believe that the poor consumer reception he had Marvel’s Avengers caused that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy did not perform better, despite the fact that it was a pleasant proposal.

