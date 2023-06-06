This Saturday, June 3, one day before election day began in the State of Mexico, women belonging to the Vivas en la Memoria collective once again painted the mural dedicated to the disappeared and victims of violence in the Mexican entity.

The “Until we find them” memorial that is located in front of Plaza Ciudad Jardín, in Nezahuacloyotl City, it was recovered for the third time, after being erased with political propaganda and commercial advertisements.

With brushes in hand and black and white paint, the women painted a wall with the immediate search protocol in case of disappearance.

Activists paint search protocol on the pediment located in front of Plaza Ciudad Jardín

Likewise, they painted a mural with silhouettes of women who have written around it “Where are our daughters, sisters, mothers, friends? No more disappearances!”.

There, Belem Roja, mother of Evelin Jocelin Sotelo, 22, who has been missing since February of this year, he pasted his daughter’s search form and demanded that the state authorities continue his case and expedite the search process.

Also present was Lidia Florencio, mother of Diana Velázquez, who continues to fight to demand justice for her daughter 6 years after her femicide.

It was on March 21, 2020 when feminists, collectives, and relatives of disappeared persons in Nezahualcóyolt made the memorial to denounce the violence that girls and women face in the Mexican state.

Alí Aguilera from the Vivas en la Memoria collective denounced the lack of respect for the “Until we find them” memorial and recalled that in 2020 the then PAN councilor José Estradahe ordered the memorial to be erased to place propaganda for his council.

The first memorial was built with more than 120 records of women and girls that were searched in the ODISEA Program registry (created in 1991 to gather information for search warrants) of the Special Prosecutor for the Investigation of Missing Persons, of the State of Mexico.

It should be noted that in October 2019 the second alert of gender violence due to the disappearance of women and girls in the State of Mexicoin the municipalities of: Nezahualcóyotl, Toluca, Ecatepec de Morelos, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Chimalhuacán, Ixtapaluca and Valle de Chalco.