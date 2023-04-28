Mexico.- One of the emblematic programs of the Mexican government is the pension for older adults through which, every two months, Seniors receive 4,800 pesos. In this note we will tell you where, when and what are the requirements to receive the Banco del Bienestar card if the amount is currently deposited in BBVA.

Now, in recent months the Welfare Secretariatthe Mexican federal agency in charge of welfare pensions such as that of the elderly, has called for them to receive their new Banco del Bienestar card.

And it is that, in past years, the bimonthly benefit of almost 5 thousand Mexican pesos reached the elderly throughout the Mexican Republic on cards from other banks that operate in the Aztec country.

However, in a few months now the government has begun to make the change to the Banco del Bienestar card, as this is the official financial institution of the Mexican federal administration.

Under this framework, we will immediately tell you everything you need to know to be able to change your Banco del Bienestar card if the financial support is currently deposited on your BBVA card.

Where and when to receive a Banco del Bienestar card if you are deposited at BBVA | Requirements

According to the official website of the Government of Mexico, the elderly to whom the welfare pension is deposited on a BBVA card You have until next Sunday, April 30, to make the exchange for the plastic from the Banco del Bienestar.

Therefore, the elderly beneficiaries of this federal social program for the elderly only have until the weekend to make the change, which will be done in the module closest to where they live.

For check the delivery address of the nearest Banco del Bienestar card, older adults must enter their Unique Population Registration Code (CURP) on the page enabled for it.

In order to receive the Banco del Bienestar card and continue receiving the 4,800 pesos every two months with it, the beneficiary must present the following documents:

Current official identification (INE credential, passport, professional certificate, identity card, primer, INAPAM credential)

Legible birth certificate

CURP recently printed

Proof of address not older than 6 months (electricity, water, gas, predial or telephone)

Telephone contact

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Well-being reminds the beneficiaries of the pension for older adults that, even if they receive the new card from the Banco del Bienestar, they must keep the old card. Likewise, these processes apply to all states to exception of Coahuila and the State of Mexico.